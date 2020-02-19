The Salvation Army will be providing a free pancake breakfast in thanks to the community for their incredible support of the 2019 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 7-11 a.m. at 115 First Avenue NE in Rochester.
They will present volunteer appreciation awards to over 50 volunteers that have truly made a mark on the work of the organization at 10 a.m., but all community members are welcome to come and go as they are.
All you can eat pancakes (courtesy of Sam’s Club) will be served alongside sausage, orange juice, and freshly brewed coffee all morning.
The Salvation Army asks that everyone in the community spread the word in advance so that as many people as possible have the opportunity to partake of the breakfast.
For any questions, please contact Rebecca Snapp at 507-288-3663.