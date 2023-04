Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Property owners in Winona, Fillmore and Houston counties are encouraged to walk their land and check their outbuildings for 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury who has been missing since March 31.

