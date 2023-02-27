99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Monday, February 27

News Local

The shoe is on the other foot: Readers give Answer Man answers

When Answer Man missed the mark, faithful readers put him back on target.

By Answer Man
February 27, 2023 03:00 PM

Answer Man: Check with Fit My Feet in Rochester. When I was there they told me they do shoe repair. — Anonymous reader.

Dear Anonymous,

You weren't the only reader to point out the error of Answer Man's ways. It seems fans of Fit My Feet, located at 3708 Broadway Ave. N, Suite 120, beat a well-shod path to Answer Man's inbox to correct my error when it comes to the availability of shoe repair services in Rochester.

The staff at Fit My Feet , which boasts several stores in South Dakota as well as one in Fargo, North Dakota, includes a certified pedothist and master leather worker/custom shoemaker, Edith James, and orthopedic shoe tech Joe Goodenough, who is more than what his last name suggests since he also repairs shoes and boots on site.

The couple moved to Rochester in October 2021 and began working under the Fit My Feet umbrella. Store manager Matt Sangster said, "We do all kinds of shoe repair. We resole Birkenstocks, do stitching, leather work, if needed."

Sangster said the store can handle about 95% of the shoe repair jobs that come through the door. For those few items beyond the staff's abilities, they outsource to Mike Derouin, who along with his brother Tony Derouin, owned and operated Thee Only Shoe Repair until it closed in September 2022.

Mike Derouin still fixes shoes, Sangster said, just not in Rochester.

Derouin comes in on Thursdays to collect any items that need his special skills, Sangster said.

And while Fit My Feet specializes in shoes, creating custom orthotics and fixing shoes, they can also do some specialty leather items from time to time.

"One thing we really don't do on-hand is zipper work," Sangster said. "For that, we're the middle man. We'd send that off to Mike."

All this comes after a column last week in which Answer Man gave his loyal readers, well, the wrong answer. When Boston Shoe Repair and Thee Only Shoe Repair left town, Answer Man assumed we'd run out of repair shops. Alas, that's not true.

So, here's your friendly Answer Man, down on his knees (saving his shoe leather), begging your pardon, my faithful readers. Mea culpa, mea culpa.

Run, don't walk, to send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .

Get Local

Must Reads
