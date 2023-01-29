STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The show goes on: Jeff Diamond sings in Pine Island after losing multiple fingertips to COVID

In addition to Diamond, the concert included the band Audio Tatonka.

IMG_6715.JPG
Jeff Diamond sings at the Olde Pine Theatre in Pine Island on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
January 29, 2023 12:53 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PINE ISLAND — When the lifelong guitarist Jeff Diamond woke up from a three-week coma in 2021, he realized his music career would have to change.

Doctors had removed the majority of his fingertips due to complications from COVID, rendering him no longer able to perform guitar. In spite of that, he's kept singing, adapting his performance to fit his new reality.

"I just didn't want to quit and give up," Diamond said. "Without my music, I don't know what I'd do."

Also Read
Pine Island 1.jpg
Local
Photos: Pine Island Winter Fest brings the excitement
The event has been held for more than a decade in Pine Island.
January 28, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Lewiston - Winona County map.png
Local
Winona woman injured in single-vehicle crash near Lewiston
The driver was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries on Friday.
January 27, 2023 07:35 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
IMG_38881.jpg
Local
Harmony ups its cash rebate incentive to $20K for building new homes in the city
Want to build a new house? Harmony will give you up to $20,000 to build it there.
January 27, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden

The Twin Cities-based musician performed Saturday at the Olde Pine Theater in Pine Island. The concert was a benefit for Diamond, hosted by theatre owners Ted and Tricia Galaty.

Diamond initially lost eight fingers. He said the doctors were able to reattach one of his pinkies. The bout with COVID also affected his singing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dancers.jpg
Judith Warrington and Daryl Schlinger dance at a benefit concert in Pine Island on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

"Slowly my voice is coming back, (but) I can't hit the notes that I used to," he said. "I had to retool the whole persona and just the whole show."

He used a mix of pre-recorded music, a tambourine and a keyboard throughout the night. Once he lost his fingertips, he started playing keys again, which is what he learned first as a child before picking up the guitar.

He performs under the moniker "the human jukebox." Throughout the concert, he jumped from Elvis to Kenny Loggins to Bob Dylan to Elton John, among others, occasionally prodding the audience for requests.

The band Audio Tatonka opened for Diamond, performing a selection of slightly more modern numbers.

Diamond interspersed the set with a few stories from throughout his career, including a time when he had lunch with Bob Dylan's mother.

Even though he has kept performing, he's hopeful he might be able to play guitar once again someday since he's gotten prosthetic fingertips. It's just a matter of adapting them to the level of dexterity he needs.

"They look great," he said. "I'm hoping we can tweak them so I might be able to play my guitar again."

IMG_6683.JPG
Troy Hrtanek of the band Audio Tatonka performs at the Olde Pine Theatre in Pine Island on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTER
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
02 Discovery Square Parking Ramp
Business
How will the Rochester area economy fare in 2023?
Area leaders paint a cautiously optimistic picture of the Rochester economy for the upcoming year.
January 28, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Hidden Stream Farm
Business
High egg prices put the spotlight on Rochester-area hobby flocks, small farms
More people are turning to small, local egg producers as a sharp rise in conventionally farmed egg prices impacts the U.S. this winter.
January 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Perry Dental
Health
Dental difficulties: Workforce issues dampen rural Minnesotans' access to dental care
There is a pronounced need for more dental providers in Southeast Minnesota's rural towns, many of which don't even have a dental clinic. The challenge: getting graduates to go there.
January 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Project Community Connect
Local
'It’s hard all year round': Rochester partners help people experiencing homelessness
Project Community Connect also brings people together for the point-in-time count, which is a federal count of people experiencing homelessness.
January 27, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell