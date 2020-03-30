Before the coronavirus brought the curtain down on live theater, the Rochester Civic Theatre was already facing challenges.
Last month, a city oversight committee recommended terminating the city’s lease agreement with the theater company. That followed the abrupt departure of former executive director Kevin Miller amidst revelations of the company’s financial troubles.
Despite having to return $150,000 in city funding for building maintenance and scaling back the number of productions next season, company leaders were planning to regroup and move forward.
“Our priority right now is to get the theater back in secure footing,” said Sinéad Chick, director of operations for the Civic Theatre. “This isn’t something we can rectify in six months.”
Then, just as the Civic Theatre was preparing to open “Romeo and Juliet,” theaters around the state closed, prompted by Minnesota Health Department recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“The cat is amongst the pigeons now,” Chick said. “It’s going to have significant long-term consequences for our organization.”
The short-term consequences have been serious enough. Two of the organization’s seven full-time employees have been laid off.
Enter an anonymous benefactor — stage left.
Theater organizers kicked off a fundraiser to help the company survive the closure and get back on its feet afterward.
One donor pledged to match each donation up to a total of $50,000 through the end of April.
Chick said the closure and news of the financial struggles of the theater company have helped spur donations.
“To sit on our laurels and not do anything at this time would not sit well with our supporters,” she said.
The situation has also been an opportunity to remind patrons that the Civic Theatre is a tenant in a city-owned building and to dispel misconceptions that the company is a city-run — and funded — organization.
“There’s been some great education and opportunities to explain to folks what the situation is,” Chick added.
Civic Theatre leaders plan to hold performances of “Romeo and Juliet” when state officials deem it appropriate and announce the upcoming season in May. By then, the company will need to start generating revenue again to avoid more layoffs or furlough of staff, Chick said.
Instead of launching a fundraiser, the Rochester Repertory Theatre Company canceled a fundraiser scheduled April 18 at the Eagles Club.
“We were all set, we had our donated items, we had our decorations,” said Sue Schnell, managing director of the Rochester Rep.
The company was in the middle of a run of “Strange Snow.” The remaining performances of the show have been canceled. A planned production of “Red” has also been canceled. Staff are reaching out to the publishing company to see about refunds for the rights to the show. Schnell said she’s uncertain the company will get the refund.
“The fact is, everyone’s probably asking for that right now,” she said.
The annual fundraiser coincides with the next season’s show announcement. That announcement will likely be made online and the fundraiser held later.
The event, which usually nets about $11,000, helps support the company through the year. Revenue from ticket sales alone are not enough to sustain the organization, Schnell said.
The company has also taken on the added costs of purchasing a building.
“We’re trying to be responsible homeowners,” Schnell said, adding that the mortgage is lower than rent, but still comes with upkeep costs.
For Absolute Theatre, not having a permanent home is helping the new theater company weather their closure.
“This is actually one of the few times we’re actually at an advantage not having our own space,” said founding director James Douglass.
Absolute was in the middle of its run of Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” at The Castle.
Although the company doesn’t have much overhead to fund while the stage is dark, the halt of performances knocked a popular production off track, Douglass said.
“We knew we had something special going on before it even opened,” he said. “Tickets were selling well — we were close to selling out the first few nights.”
The upcoming production of “The Laramie Project” has been postponed.
Douglass said the company plans to pick up where they left off on the run of “Murder on the Orient Express” when public events are given the OK by state health officials.
“If we can hold onto the actors and they don’t have other commitments, we’re hoping to get up and running really soon,” Douglass said.
At Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro, performances of “The Fox,” the apprentice capstone production for 2020, have been canceled, and their season opener, Neil Simon’s “I Ought to Be in Pictures” has been postponed.
Commonweal’s capstone productions give actors and production crew in training a chance to gain experience putting on a show.