Theft from charitable gambling machines in Byron a 'disappointment,' association says

BYRON — A recent break-in at a Byron bar and restaurant and theft of money earned from the sale of pull tabs has left those who run the charitable youth sports organization disappointed.

"We started charitable gaming to give back to the community so when something like this happens, it is really not stealing from us, it is stealing from the community," said Justin Stotts, the gambling manager for Byron Youth Football Association.

The Bears Den was broken into sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, and 10 a.m. Sunday morning, according to reports from the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. Approximately $4,400 was taken in pull tab revenue. The machines are owned by Byron Youth Football Association.

Since the association began its charitable gambling efforts in December 2019, the group has donated more than $100,000 to help youth associations and non-profits in the community.

Stotts said in an email Tuesday that the total loss is approximately $15,000, which includes the lost cash, damages to equipment and the closure of the games. The machines will be repaired, but rather than go without in the interim, replacement machines were purchased.

"If someone out there reads this is wondering how they can help, they can help by stopping in and supporting the Bears Den. Get a meal there, have a drink, and play some pull tabs if you like. BYFA will recover, the leadership of our organization has been responsible by saving for unforeseen circumstances such as this," Stotts wrote. "By law, the restaurant is paid a share of the profits from charitable gambling. With a loss such as this, the restaurant will feel the loss as much and probably more than BYFA will. Many establishments have seen charitable gambling profit sharing as a lifeline during the difficulties for restaurants throughout the pandemic. So stop in and support a local business."