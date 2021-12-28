SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Theft from charitable gambling machines in Byron a 'disappointment,' association says

Byron Youth Football Association loses $4,400 in proceeds in break-in at Bears Den.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Police lights
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 28, 2021 04:06 PM
Share

BYRON — A recent break-in at a Byron bar and restaurant and theft of money earned from the sale of pull tabs has left those who run the charitable youth sports organization disappointed.

"We started charitable gaming to give back to the community so when something like this happens, it is really not stealing from us, it is stealing from the community," said Justin Stotts, the gambling manager for Byron Youth Football Association.

Also Read
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Do you call a tow if you go in the ditch?
If you slide off the highway, the first thing a person should do is assess the situation.
January 05, 2022 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson

The Bears Den was broken into sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, and 10 a.m. Sunday morning, according to reports from the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. Approximately $4,400 was taken in pull tab revenue. The machines are owned by Byron Youth Football Association.

Since the association began its charitable gambling efforts in December 2019, the group has donated more than $100,000 to help youth associations and non-profits in the community.

Stotts said in an email Tuesday that the total loss is approximately $15,000, which includes the lost cash, damages to equipment and the closure of the games. The machines will be repaired, but rather than go without in the interim, replacement machines were purchased.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If someone out there reads this is wondering how they can help, they can help by stopping in and supporting the Bears Den. Get a meal there, have a drink, and play some pull tabs if you like. BYFA will recover, the leadership of our organization has been responsible by saving for unforeseen circumstances such as this," Stotts wrote. "By law, the restaurant is paid a share of the profits from charitable gambling. With a loss such as this, the restaurant will feel the loss as much and probably more than BYFA will. Many establishments have seen charitable gambling profit sharing as a lifeline during the difficulties for restaurants throughout the pandemic. So stop in and support a local business."

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYBYRONOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts