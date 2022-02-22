Thesis Beer Project invites you to grab a pint and get uncomfortable

ROCHESTER — Jamie Mahlberg has been a member of the Thesis Beer Project since the brewery opened in 2019. She has filled multiple roles including taking the lead on brewing.

Despite her experience, guests occasionally are dismissive of her advice and expertise when she’s working in the taproom.

Jamie Mahlberg, RCTC psychology instructor and Phi Theta Kappa adviser

“I’ll say I’m ready to help the next person in line and just get ignored and they’ll wait for whichever male staff member is behind the bar,” she said.

It’s not a frequent occurrence, Mahlberg said, but it’s common enough. In fact, all the female staff members say they have experienced similar treatment.

Mahlberg said the fact that the craft beer industry and most of its fans are still male-dominated fields, according the Brewers Association, contributes to the treatment.

Another factor? People saying nothing when they witness that treatment.

Does that mean people should confront strangers when someone says something that doesn’t respect a person’s background or identity?

Camila Hallemeier, development manager of the Diversity Council of Rochester says yes.

“Everything starts with personal responsibility and education,” Hallemeier said.

The Diversity Council is holding two sessions of its “Listen. Learn. Act.” series on equity and inclusion Feb. 27 and March 27 at Thesis.

Mahlberg said she knows it might be difficult for people to insert themselves in situations where staying quiet is an option.

“There’s always something more to learn to be a better advocate and ally,” Mahlberg said.

Each session has room for 30 people. The sessions are free and even come with a free pour of beer.

Organizers say the series will cover how to be a good host, a good ally and examine experiences ranging from micro aggressions to overt hate speech.

Mahlberg said Thesis has been a welcoming place and expects people who open to learn to attend the series.

“It’s a safe place where people can sit with a pint and sit with some discomfort and learn something they can apply to their daily lives,” Mahlberg said.

“We’ll talk about the barriers to standing up and being an active ally,” said Kylie Bartz, Diversity Council education and communication specialist.

Bartz said some of it will include playing out specific scenarios some of the Thesis staff and other people have personally experienced.

One big barrier is assuming one person is powerless in those situations.

“Sometimes it feels like I don’t have power as an individual to move the needle,” said Catherine Davis, who directs the EquityLogic program. “The more we can provide the tools and confidence to have conversations to ask for change, the more we’ll see people taking that responsibility.”

Even if it means discomfort, Mahlberg said, adding beer can help with that.

“Having a beer with people is not only a great way to break the ice, but also to get in a comfortable, open mindset,” she said.

The events are a part of Thesis' ongoing "For the Good and Thirsty" initiative. Each quarter, the brewery partners with a local nonprofit and brews a beer to support the nonprofit's mission. A dollar from every pint is then donated to the organization at the end of the quarter.

People can register for the “Listen. Learn. Act.” series at www.diversitycouncil.org .

