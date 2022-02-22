SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Thesis Beer Project invites you to grab a pint and get uncomfortable

The Rochester brewery is hosting a series of talks with the Diversity Council on how to be an ally for the marginalized.

12fad2db412b1c3d63612ff532924665.jpg
Thesis Beer Project
Post Bulletin file photo
John Molseed
By John Molseed
February 22, 2022 01:00 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Jamie Mahlberg has been a member of the Thesis Beer Project since the brewery opened in 2019. She has filled multiple roles including taking the lead on brewing.

Despite her experience, guests occasionally are dismissive of her advice and expertise when she’s working in the taproom.

882e9559bcf7602fe31f7b15e107e604.jpg
Jamie Mahlberg, RCTC psychology instructor and Phi Theta Kappa adviser

“I’ll say I’m ready to help the next person in line and just get ignored and they’ll wait for whichever male staff member is behind the bar,” she said.

It’s not a frequent occurrence, Mahlberg said, but it’s common enough. In fact, all the female staff members say they have experienced similar treatment.

Mahlberg said the fact that the craft beer industry and most of its fans are still male-dominated fields, according the Brewers Association, contributes to the treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another factor? People saying nothing when they witness that treatment.

Does that mean people should confront strangers when someone says something that doesn’t respect a person’s background or identity?

Camila Hallemeier, development manager of the Diversity Council of Rochester says yes.

“Everything starts with personal responsibility and education,” Hallemeier said.

Read more from John
05237616df85c75c8007819d9eaa43dd.jpg
Lifestyle
Wabasha luncheon boasts totless hot dishes
More than two dozen hot dishes are on the menu for an annual hot dish luncheon
February 21, 2022 12:35 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
pepin-ice-accident.jpg
Local
A wrecked truck, viral video and a reminder on ice safety
No one was hurt when a truck on Lake Pepin fell through the ice Saturday.
February 20, 2022 07:16 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Mayo Clinic
Business
Did Mayo double pay raises? Not exactly.
An announced pay scale increase in January and a minimum raise announced Monday doesn't mean pay increases have doubled.
February 16, 2022 06:35 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Load More

The Diversity Council is holding two sessions of its “Listen. Learn. Act.” series on equity and inclusion Feb. 27 and March 27 at Thesis.

Mahlberg said she knows it might be difficult for people to insert themselves in situations where staying quiet is an option.

“There’s always something more to learn to be a better advocate and ally,” Mahlberg said.

Each session has room for 30 people. The sessions are free and even come with a free pour of beer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organizers say the series will cover how to be a good host, a good ally and examine experiences ranging from micro aggressions to overt hate speech.

Mahlberg said Thesis has been a welcoming place and expects people who open to learn to attend the series.

“It’s a safe place where people can sit with a pint and sit with some discomfort and learn something they can apply to their daily lives,” Mahlberg said.

“We’ll talk about the barriers to standing up and being an active ally,” said Kylie Bartz, Diversity Council education and communication specialist.

Bartz said some of it will include playing out specific scenarios some of the Thesis staff and other people have personally experienced.

One big barrier is assuming one person is powerless in those situations.

“Sometimes it feels like I don’t have power as an individual to move the needle,” said Catherine Davis, who directs the EquityLogic program. “The more we can provide the tools and confidence to have conversations to ask for change, the more we’ll see people taking that responsibility.”

Even if it means discomfort, Mahlberg said, adding beer can help with that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having a beer with people is not only a great way to break the ice, but also to get in a comfortable, open mindset,” she said.

The events are a part of Thesis' ongoing "For the Good and Thirsty" initiative. Each quarter, the brewery partners with a local nonprofit and brews a beer to support the nonprofit's mission. A dollar from every pint is then donated to the organization at the end of the quarter.

People can register for the “Listen. Learn. Act.” series at www.diversitycouncil.org .

Related Topics: ROCHESTERRESTAURANTS AND BARS
What to read next
Adam Samuel Anderson
Local
Charges filed against Winona man in crash that killed Winona State student
Adam Samuel Anderson, 35, is charged in Winona County District Court with felony criminal vehicular homicide and gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation.
February 22, 2022 11:38 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Construction road sign against a blue sky
Local
Road work ahead: List of road/lane closures
See the area road closures to make your drive smoother.
February 22, 2022 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Rochester Public Schools
Local
Payroll process change causes concern for Rochester teachers
"Rochester Public Schools, when I got here, paid people once a month," Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel said. "That's a huge problem, especially for our lower-compensated employees."
February 22, 2022 10:16 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police car lights crime
Local
No charges filed in McDonald's gun incident that drew social media attention
A video captured a portion of the Feb. 16, 2022, incident and was posted on social media.
February 22, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts