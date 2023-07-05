They don't make 'em like they used to

Dear Answer Man: Saw on social media that Rochester Public Utilities unearthed a piece of water main pipe from 1887. Are there more pieces of old water main under Rochester's streets? Will RPU replace the rest of these soon? — Water Fan.

Dear Water,

Yep, during a recent bit of road and water/sewer work as part of the Discovery Walk project, the piece was removed in the area of Second Street and Second Avenue Southwest. But the old 6-inch water main was not just stumbled upon in happenstance.

"It wasn’t like it was just found or unearthed," said Rochester Public Utilities spokesman Tony Benson. "We knew it was there. Work was being done downtown. We knew we’d need to take out that old water main."

Benson said the piece is the oldest in that area on the RPU water system. But it is far from the only piece of water main dating back to the horse-and-buggy days of Rochester.

RPU is aware of the age and location of all the infrastructure pieces within its system, Benson said. Among the 615.4 miles of water main on the RPU system, approximately 15,000 feet of water main infrastructure still date from 1887. Why are there so many old pipes still delivering water to Rochester homes and businesses?

Well, Benson said, those old pipes, made of cast iron, were cast differently using sand in the process in a way that is no longer done.

"It’s some of the best and strongest water main on the RPU system today," he said. "This is substantially thick and heavy."

So, normally when RPU runs across these old pipes, if there's no reason to remove them, the crews leave them where they are. Hey, after all, if it ain't broke — and it hasn't broke in 136 years — don't fix it. Right? That, Benson said, is the general rule at RPU.

"We will leave it if we can," Benson said. "And there's no defect on that piece. It had to be cut out for expansion."

Benson said most water main not is 8-inch pipe. The old piece was 6-inch, which was the standard in the days of Ye Olde Answer Man.

"There's no reason for us to monkey with this if we don’t have to," he said.

The good news is, if you want to see a well-crafted piece of water main as well as a piece of Rochester history, RPU has kept the old piece of water main and plans to display it at its offices.

"We saved that piece," he said. "We're talking about how we can incorporate that into a display somehow, either in the lobby for the public or in our office area for employees."

Like the gallons upon gallons of water delivered by this old water main, Answer Man thinks this is a refreshing idea for RPU to show what true craftsmanship looks like, even it it's a bit rusty and dirty right now.

