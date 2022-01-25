SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

They're back: Party precinct caucuses set for Feb.1

Caucuses take place amid uncertainty -- until new congressional and legislative of maps are determined.

DFL Caucus
Caucus voters find their assigned rooms during the DFL caucus Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at Willow Creek Middle School in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
January 25, 2022 04:20 PM
ROCHESTER — The state’s two major political parties will host precinct caucuses on Tuesday, Feb. 1, in Rochester and across Minnesota. Precinct caucuses are the state’s distinctive grassroots process that signals the official start of the campaign season in Minnesota.

Both parties, however, are taking different approaches to their caucuses with the omicron variant either still peaking or beginning its downward slide.

Rochester area Republicans will hold traditional in-person caucuses in schools and township halls across the area, while the DFL will use a contactless format at similar venues (more on that later).

Precinct caucuses are the first in a series of meetings and conventions, where people talk about policy issues, offer resolutions to be part of party platforms and campaign to be delegates for next-level conventions.

While precinct caucuses have been a big part of the state’s political DNA, they haven’t always been popular. Two years ago, the format was dropped for the first time in decades in favor of a presidential primary format that allowed voters to cast their ballots in private.

An element of uncertainty will hang over these caucuses: Newly redrawn congressional and legislative maps haven’t yet been released and probably won’t be until mid-February. And the redrawn maps have the potential to impact a range of political contests, from the 1st Congressional District currently represented by Rep. Jim Hagedorn, to hotly contested state Senate districts in Rochester.

GOP: Enthusiasm rising

Chris Brandt, chairman of the Republican Party of Olmsted County, said the headline item for Tuesday’s caucuses will be a straw poll vote that will gauge the relative strength of the party’s gubernatorial candidates in their effort to unseat DFL Gov. Tim Walz.

They include Sen. Michelle Benson; former Senate leader Paul Gazelka; Scott Jensen, a physician and former senator; Lexington, Minn., Mayor Mike Murphy; physician Neil Shah and Kendall Qualls, an Army veteran and business executive.

Minnesota GOP delegates won’t endorse a candidate until their state convention in May, which will be held in Rochester. The DFL Party is also holding its state convention in Rochester.

Caucus turnout can be a barometer of a party’s enthusiasm for its candidates and the upcoming election. And with President Joe Biden’s agenda stalled in Congress and his poll numbers tumbling, Brandt said there are signs of a broadening excitement among party faithful for this election.

“There are definitely people who have never been to a caucus before who are very interested in attending one for the first time in their life,” Brandt said.

“We’re looking forward to the election year,” Brandt added. “We think things are looking good.

DFL seeks to turn 2 state Senate districts blue

Mark Liebow, chairman of Senate District 26 DFL, said the party leaders decided to hold “contactless caucuses” because the pandemic remains an ongoing threat to people’s health.

“We’re doing this to keep people safe during the pandemic,” Liebow said. “We didn’t want to have to do this, but the peak of the omicron is supposed to come this week.”

Instead of gathering physically, people will submit “non-attending forms” at caucus sites the evening of Feb. 1 or through email or snail mail.

The forms will allow activists to express their preferences for candidates and issues, submit resolutions for party platforms and state their desire to be convention delegates.

The form has been an option in past caucuses for people who couldn’t attend the meeting but still wanted to participate.

“We think it’s still important to participate. And this is the best alternative to participating in-person,” Liebow said.

Democrats have set their eyes again on winning the Rochester-area Senate seats held by GOP Sens.Carla Nelson and Dave Senjem that potentially hold the balance of power in the Minnesota Senate.

In 2020, Aleta Borrund and Sarah Flick ran competitive races against Nelson and Senjem respectively but both narrowly lost. Victories by either of them this November could flip the GOP-held state Senate to the Democratic side.

“DFL chances in the House are going to turn more on the suburbs, but control of the Senate may very well turn on Olmsted County,” Liebow said.

The Rochester area has turned more Democratic and racially diverse over the years. In 2020, Flick lost by less than three percentage points to Senjem, a six-term incumbent.

Flick ran strongly in the DFL-leaning Olmsted County, but couldn’t overcome Senjem’s strength in Dodge County. But a redrawn map, given the county’s strong population growth, could locate the district more firmly in Olmsted County, giving Flick a stronger chance to win.

But how the maps end up being sliced and diced will decide the match-ups. One map, for example, shows Borrud and Flick occupying the same Senate district. In that same map, Daniel Hicks, a DFLer who announced his candidacy for state Senate, would stand as the lone declared DFL candidate in Senjem’s district.

“One thing that we can be very confident of because of the size of Olmsted County is that there will be two organizing units covering most if not all of Olmsted County,” Liebow said.

When and where for caucuses

Caucuses begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Senate District 26 DFL sites are John Marshall High School, Chatfield High School, Stewartville High School and Dover-Eyota High School. Senate District 25 sites are Century High School, Byron Middle School and the Oronoco Community Center.

Olmsted County GOP caucuses will held at Byron Middle School, Chatfield High School, Dover-Eyota High School, New Haven Township, Rochester Mayo High School, and Stewartville High School.

