Dunnette said he’s sure the method will succeed at Chester Woods. To back that confidence, he personally donated money to the friends group, the friends matched it, and then some.
That donation brought a herd of more than 50 goats from Faribault-based Goat Dispatch to the park.
Dunnette said late winter-early spring is a good time to introduce the goats to an area with woody invasive plants, such as buckthorn and honeysuckle.
“They get in there and eat the bark off those woodies,” he said.
Friends of Chester Woods not only funded bringing the goats to the park, but members put in volunteer work clearing brush to set up the portable electric fence keeping them in their designated work area.
When Loretta Mogan checked on the fence and the goats’ water Wednesday, she was pleased with what she saw.
“This is good right here,” she said, pointing to young trees bare of bark. “That’s buckthorn right there.”
As spring arrives, county park officials hope some attention is turned to some of the sprouting leafy invasive species, such as wild garlic mustard.
“That’s those little green plants you see sprouting there,” Mogan said, pointing at green leaves on the forest floor.
The goats have feasted on invasive plants in a wet prairie area and are now working in an area south and east of the park campsites.
Those are areas of the park that are hard to get equipment into, said Karlin Ziegler, Olmsted County Parks superintendent. So far, their work appears to be effective.
“They’ve been hungry little goats,” Ziegler said. “They’ve been eating up the vegetation and eating bark off the shrubs — they’re pretty entertaining to watch.”
Park officials will assess how effective the goats are over the next couple years. Being able to demonstrate the cost-effectiveness of goats could put their use into the parks departmental budget for management at Chester Woods and other places. The friends donation helped park officials take the first step, Ziegler said.
“By the end of next year, we should be able to see the impact it had on vegetation out there,” he said.
Considering they’re always "on the clock," park manager Tom Eckdahl said their efforts are showing.
“It’s pretty cheap labor when it comes down to it,” he said.
Their arrival is also timely, as parks around the state are being asked to hold off on burns to not burden fire departments that are dealing with the distancing and response challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dunnette said the grazing was a long-employed technique to manage the land long before it became a park. The grazing animals might have changed, but the results could be a more balanced ecosystem.
“It restores an aspect of the ecology we’ve taken away,” he said.
People are invited to observe the goats at work, but are asked not to feed or distract them.
“They’re not pets; they’re not an attraction,” Dunnette said. “They’re contract workers.”
And they're working on his dime.
