News | Local

Thief takes jewelry in broad daylight from mall store

Thief runs out of store with a bracelet worth $3,500.

Police lights crime
stock photo
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
December 01, 2021 09:39 AM
A thief made off with a bracelet worth $3,500 from a Rochester jewelry store on Sunday, Nov. 28.

About 4:20 p.m. Nov. 28, a man shopping at Rogers & Hollands jewelry store at Apache Mall asked a clerk if he could look at a bracelet, said Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen. When the clerk handed the bracelet to the man, the man took it and ran from the store.

Moilanen said the suspect is described as a white male with a stocky build, standing about 6-foot tall. The suspect has a tattoo on the left side of his neck. During the crime, he was wearing a black sweatshirt and white shoes.

Previous to the robbery, the thief had been seen with females in a white Cadillac in the mall parking lot, Moilanen said.

Rochester police are looking for the suspect.

