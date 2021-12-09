SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Thieves make off with more than $30,000 worth of eyewear

Rochester police were called to Eye-Q Intelligent Eyewear, 20 Second Ave. SW in the subway, about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, for a report of a shoplifting incident.

Crime Report graphic police car lights
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 09, 2021 08:24 AM
Share

A downtown Rochester eyewear business was hit by thieves Tuesday morning.

Rochester police were called to Eye-Q Intelligent Eyewear, 20 Second Ave. SW in the subway, about 11 a.m. for a report of a shoplifting incident, according to Lt. Tom Faudskar.

Store employees told officers that two men entered the store and shoplifted between $30,000 and $50,000 worth of eyewear, which amounted to four to six items being taken.

Faudskar said the most expensive piece was valued at $11,000.

Investigators are actively working on the case and say that video surveillance captured the incident.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTROCHESTER
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts