Thieves make off with more than $30,000 worth of eyewear
Rochester police were called to Eye-Q Intelligent Eyewear, 20 Second Ave. SW in the subway, about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, for a report of a shoplifting incident.
Rochester police were called to Eye-Q Intelligent Eyewear, 20 Second Ave. SW in the subway, about 11 a.m. for a report of a shoplifting incident, according to Lt. Tom Faudskar.
Store employees told officers that two men entered the store and shoplifted between $30,000 and $50,000 worth of eyewear, which amounted to four to six items being taken.
Faudskar said the most expensive piece was valued at $11,000.
Investigators are actively working on the case and say that video surveillance captured the incident.
