Warmer weather and stay-at-home orders turned thoughts to lawn care this weekend.
With that, calls about Olmsted County’s compost site spiked for the first time since it closed March 17.
“We get it’s a hardship, but if we can just get through this together and leave the material at home, that would be the best thing,” said Tony Hill, the county’s director of environmental resources.
In addition to the compost site, the county’s Hazardous Waste Facility and Recycling Center Plus were closed.
Here are some things to know about the operations:
1. The compost site is open with limited hours.
Following the weekend calls, Hill said staff decided to reopen the site, allowing people to drop off yard waste and collect compost, but the hours will be limited to between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m on weekdays.
He said it will not be staffed throughout the day, but anyone using the site is encouraged to practice safe distancing.
2. People are still being encouraged to avoid using the site.
While it’s open limited hours, Hill is encouraging people to keep their yard waste at home until the spread of COVID-19 is no longer a threat.
He said the best option would be to follow the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s recommendations for no-waste lawn care, but holding materials or starting a home compost site are other options.
3. Measures are to prepare for the worst.
Hill said the decision to cut back services at the compost site was to ensure staff is available for essential services at the county’s Waste-to-Energy facility and Kalmar Landfill.
Since curbside trash and recycling services continue to operate, he said county staff is training to make sure its facilities have backup plans.
“We know it’s coming, and we will have employees who get sick,” he said. “So far, it hasn’t hit us, but we are preparing for it.”
4. Road construction adds new obstacles.
Road work at the intersection of Collegeview and Silver Creek roads will require most compost site visitors to change their routes.
The site can be reached from the west by accessing Campus Drive to cross the Olmsted County campus to reach Silver Creek Drive north of the construction barriers.
5. Personal trash drop off was reopened, then closed.
The county had started taking trash deliveries from people without curbside service last week, but it ended Friday with the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Tim Walz.
Currently, the service is slated to reopen April 11, but that could be adjusted.
Hill recommends finding alternatives, such as asking neighbors or friends to use their curbside service or contacting local haulers about providing temporary service.
For people who need to hold onto their household trash, the county has posted recommendations online at https://tinyurl.com/uyfpxcb .
6. Recycling is harder to accommodate.
Plans to start accepting dropped off recycling is slated for April 11, but Hill said it comes with added complications.
“The big concern there is that there are a lot of questions,” he said. “The National Institutes of Health is saying the virus can last 24 hours on cardboard. They are saying two to three days on plastic and steel, so that’s our concern for public health.”
Since moving recycling from the drop-off point is often a hands-on activity, Hill said staff need time to determine a safe way to allow people to drop off materials.
7. Plans are subject to change.
Hill suggested checking the county’s website before trying to drop off yard waste, trash or recycling, since operations are subject to change.
“Things are constantly evolving, and our services have to adapt to these changes,” Hill said.