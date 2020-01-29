Rochesterfest is five months away, but planning is in full force.
“The planning group is moving past winter and getting ready for Rochesterfest 2020,” Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said Wednesday as organizers named the annual event’s new chairwoman and theme.
Here are a few things to know about the 38th citywide celebration, which is slated to run from June 20-28:
1. Judy Braatz is the new chairwoman.
“Judy came top of mind immediately,” 2019 Rochesterfest Chairwoman Kristine Ihrke said in announcing her successor.
Braatz, a business development representative for Think Bank, is a Stewartville native who has lived in Rochester her entire adult life. She is also a former longtime membership director for the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.
She said she hopes to use her connections, as well as social media activity, to draw more people to participate in the annual event.
“I hope there will be additional exposure I can add this year,” she said.
2. A real brick was passed.
Ihrke on Wednesday handed Braatz a brick that was once part of a downtown Rochester street. The brick carries on a longtime tradition connected to the naming of a new event leader.
“This is the first brick I’ve ever received, and I will treasure it the whole year,” Braatz said, later adding that she had heard about the tradition but didn’t realize it was an actual piece of Rochester history.
3. The theme is ‘2020 new experiences for everyone.’
One of Braatz’ first duties as the new chairwoman was defining the event’s new theme, and she said she wanted to highlight the event’s ability to offer something for everyone.
“Coming to Rochesterfest, because there are so many activities, it is an experience,” she said, adding that the word best describes the event.
4. Expanded footprint will highlight new experiences.
“Rochesterfest will almost double its footprint in Soldiers Field Park,” Braatz said, noting the new space will include an activation area.
While details for the activation area continue to be developed, Rochesterfest Director Brandon Helgeson said it will be west of the track and could feature a variety of daily activities, including some seen during last year’s family fun night.
Organizers are also adding two themed fun walk/runs, one during daytime and one in the evening.
“Our evening entertainment will be seeing some fresh new acts as well, so it’s truly new experiences for everyone,” Braatz said, noting that many of the favorite events from earlier years will return.
5. Track changes are in works.
With plans to resurface the Soldiers Field track, Helgeson said Rochesterfest organizers remain hopeful that the work will be done before June 20.
If the new surface isn’t complete, the plan is to have a temporary surface in place. The work is expected to improve drainage at the site, which has seen flooding in recent years.
6. Button designs sought.
The Rochesterfest button has been a key part of the citywide celebrations throughout the years, and the new design contest launched with the naming of the new theme.
Designs inspired by “2020 new experiences for everyone” will be accepted for review until 5 p.m. Feb. 28. The winning designer will receive $500.
Designs can be submitted by email to director@rochesterfest.com or mailed in letter-paper size to Rochesterfest, 30 Civic Center Drive SE Suite 200, Rochester, MN 55904. They can also be hand delivered to the Rochesterfest office, which is on the skyway level of the Mayo Civic Center.
7. The event is a first for its new director.
Helgeson was named as the new Rochesterfest director in November, replacing Brent Ackerman, who left the position after four years for a position with The Rochester Civic Theatre Company.
Helgeson, owner of Big Bang Companies and an event organizer for more than 30 years, said he’s looking forward to seeing Rochesterfest come to life, especially with planning for new activities in the works.
“I think there will be a lot more to see and do this year,” he said,