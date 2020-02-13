Efforts to update a 2014 Olmsted County housing needs assessment kicked off Wednesday.
The original study provided data that helped illuminate the affordable housing challenges in area communities, said Steve Borchardt, Rochester Area Foundation’s housing coalition director.
“We look forward to updating the data to provide a clearer picture of where we are at today, and what specific gaps in affordable housing still exist,” he said.
Rochester might be on the edge of a Destination Medical Center-driven economic growth spurt,…
Here are some things to know about the planned update:
1. The housing market has changed.
Since the original study by Maxfield Research and Consulting was released six years ago, approximately 6,000 apartments have been built or are being built in Rochester, according to Steve Borchardt, Rochester Area Foundation’s housing coalition director.
At the same time, construction of single-family homes and senior housing have not kept pace with growing needs.
Matt Mullins, vice president of Maxfield, said the work being done will assess where gaps are in the current market to see what needs to happen to meet anticipated housing needs beyond 2030, which was the range for the previous study.
“We blew out our 2030 numbers already in this last decade, because growth happened way faster than expected,” he said.
2. Interviews will help give context to data.
Mullins said his team has been gathering data on the current housing market in recent months, but they plan to talk with a variety of local residents for added context as they prepare the assessment.
He said leaders in each city in Olmsted County will be asked to identify key stakeholders in the housing market. He said he expects they will include developers, real estate agents, property managers and government officials.
“We’re hoping each city will work with us to assemble a list of contacts,” he said, adding that the team will also talk with major employers in the county.
3. The assessment will go deeper.
The 2014 study looked at apartments with eight or more units, but Mullins said the update will seek to gather information on even more rental options.
“We want to get our hands around the smaller rental properties,” he said, noting the goal is to look at occupancy, rent prices and number of units in the city.
“We didn’t go to that level of depth in the first round, but we’re trying to get there in the update,” he added.
4. Study can help guide policy.
With a final draft expected in May, Borchardt said the findings could be used to help set local policies to address housing needs.
“For example, if we decide we have enough projects that are charging 60 percent of area median income for rents, but we don’t have enough at 50 percent, the city can make tax-increment financing decisions in accordance with that,” he said.
He said it also could be used to show the need to support senior housing or other targeted projects.
5. Assessment will cost approximately $50,000.
The cost of the updated study is being funded by the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing, with support from Destination Medical Center, according to Borchardt.