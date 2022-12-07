Think Bank plans match — $20 at a time — for Salvation Army kettles on Thursday

ROCHESTER — Think Bank will continue a long tradition by hosting a communitywide Red Kettle Match on Thursday in support of The Salvation Army’s 126th Red Kettle Campaign in Rochester.

The bank will match every $20 bill given to the red kettles, up to $10,000.

Think Bank employees will ring in tandem with the match at Hy-Vee West Circle Drive and Hy-Vee Crossroads to support the initiative, but $20 billing in all kettles in Olmsted County will be matched.

"Our teams have a blast ringing bells and it’s truly inspiring partnering with the Salvation Army in their efforts to make life better for those in need during the holidays,” Think Bank Vice President of Financial Planning Rick Decker, in a statement announcing the match. “Helping to create a thriving community is one of our organization’s fundamental values, and aligns perfectly with The Salvation Army’s mission of changing lives, one at a time.’”

The match will begin with the first bell ringing shifts at 9 a.m. Thursday, and will continue until bell ringing ends at 8 p.m. that evening.

Decker is also a Rochester Salvation Army board member.

All funds raised through the kettles will be used to provide basic needs like housing, health care, food, and even Christmas presents for families and individuals in need.

Salvation Army is also looking for more bell ringers. Potential volunteers can sign up by visiting www.registertoring.com .