SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Think Bank plans match — $20 at a time — for Salvation Army kettles on Thursday

Think Bank is set to donate funds based on the number of $20 bills collected while bell ringing on one day only — Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

120720.N.RPB.SALVATION.ARMY.BELL.07899.jpg
Vincent Arnold, of Dodge Center, donates money into a Salvation Army red kettle Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the Hy-Vee Barlow Plaza location in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
December 07, 2022 01:12 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Think Bank will continue a long tradition by hosting a communitywide Red Kettle Match on Thursday in support of The Salvation Army’s 126th Red Kettle Campaign in Rochester.

The bank will match every $20 bill given to the red kettles, up to $10,000.

Think Bank employees will ring in tandem with the match at Hy-Vee West Circle Drive and Hy-Vee Crossroads to support the initiative, but $20 billing in all kettles in Olmsted County will be matched.

"Our teams have a blast ringing bells and it’s truly inspiring partnering with the Salvation Army in their efforts to make life better for those in need during the holidays,” Think Bank Vice President of Financial Planning Rick Decker, in a statement announcing the match. “Helping to create a thriving community is one of our organization’s fundamental values, and aligns perfectly with The Salvation Army’s mission of changing lives, one at a time.’”

The match will begin with the first bell ringing shifts at 9 a.m. Thursday, and will continue until bell ringing ends at 8 p.m. that evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Decker is also a Rochester Salvation Army board member.

All funds raised through the kettles will be used to provide basic needs like housing, health care, food, and even Christmas presents for families and individuals in need.

Salvation Army is also looking for more bell ringers. Potential volunteers can sign up by visiting www.registertoring.com .

Related Topics: ROCHESTERNONPROFITS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
tubachristmas
Arts and Entertainment
Tuba, baritone players will lead weekend holiday concert
The public is invited to sing along to their favorite carols at the free concert hosted by The Landing MN Saturday, Dec. 10, at Hope Summit Christian Church.
December 07, 2022 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Sheila Kiscaden
Local
Sheila Kiscaden honored for work in state and county
Each year, the statewide association president selects an individual or group to receive this award for exemplary leadership in public service.
December 07, 2022 01:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_3664.jpg
Business
Under new ownership, Clem's Cups & Cones in Kasson aims to reopen soon
Macario Guzman and Stephanie Ramgren are keeping the ice cream shop's name and retaining many of the same vendors.
December 07, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Iowa woman charged after depositing over $37k worth of stolen checks in Fillmore County
Mindy Jo Jones, 42, of Iowa, is accused of stealing and depositing over $37,000 worth of checks into her personal and business bank accounts.
December 07, 2022 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson