News | Local

Think Bank to donate a $100 for every $20 bill in red kettles Thursday

The donation match begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

salvation_army_logo.jpg
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 15, 2021 12:02 PM
Think Bank will donate $100 to the Salvation Army for every $20 bill dropped into a Salvation Army red kettle on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, up to $10,000.

The Rochester-based bank’s employees will ring bells at Hy-Vee West Circle Drive to drive more donations.

The donation drive begins at 9 a.m. Thursday and will continue until 8 p.m.. The money raised will be used to provide health care, food and Christmas presents for Salvation Army clients.

Community members can join the donation drive by signing up to ring a bell at www.registertoring.com

“Think (Bank) is honored to host this Red Kettle Match,” Rick Decker, Think Bank’s vice president of financial planning, said. “Our teams have a blast ringing bells and it’s truly inspiring partnering with the Salvation Army in their efforts to make life better for those in need during the holidays.”

