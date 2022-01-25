Third Byron School Board member to resign in less than a year

BYRON — Sharon Kreitinger, a member of the Byron School Board, has announced her retirement from the organization.

She is the third member of the seven-member body to resign their position in less than a year. Two other board members, Mike Denney and Emmy Harvey, resigned the same day in August.

Superintendent Mike Neubeck didn't provide a reason while announcing Kreitinger's decision.

The board will be accepting applications to fill the role through Feb. 17. An email from Neubeck said the district will post the interview questions to the District's website starting Feb. 8.

The board plans to appoint an applicant to fill the role Feb. 22.

The newly-appointed board member will then serve from March 22 through December.

According to the district's website, Kreitinger's term was set to last through December 2024.

This is a developing story.