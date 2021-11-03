Third time's the charm: Byron voters greenlight $44.5 million referendum for schools

Byron voters on Tuesday approved a massive referendum for their school system, allowing the district to spend more than $40 million on building projects in the coming years.

Voters jumped in with both feet, approving two questions on the ballot. The first question had 1,600 "yes" votes and 907 "no" votes. The second question, which was dependent on the approval of the first question, had 1,337 "yes" votes and 1,167 "no" votes, a margin of 170 votes.

"It's a great night for the Byron community -- not only the kids of Byron, but the whole community itself," Superintendent Mike Neubeck said. "I think we're really going to be able to do some things that will continue to showcase Byron to the rest of southern Minnesota, if not the state, as we move forward."

Together, the two questions about the referendum total $44.5 million. The funding will allow the School District to build more classroom space, an auditorium, as well as add more athletic facilities, among other projects.

Neubeck said the district will begin meeting with construction officials in the near future.

"Just in case the referendum passed, we kind of had things in place so we could get started right away," he said.

This was the third time in roughly a year and a half that the School District asked voters to approve a referendum of one amount or another. The first time, it was presented in a single question, which voters rejected. The second time, it was presented in two questions, and voters rejected them both.

As it turned out, the third time was the charm.

"This successful referendum will allow our schools to have facilities and spaces to help students find their passions, be engaged in their educational experiences and learning, and be successful beyond their years in our schools," Neubeck wrote in an email Tuesday night to community members.

Byron wasn't the only school district that had a referendum on the ballot. Chatfield voters approved the renewal of an operating referendum that they initially approved in 2015. It passed with 496 "yes" votes and 181 "no" votes.