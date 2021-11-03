SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Third time's the charm: Byron voters greenlight $44.5 million referendum for schools

"It's a great night for the Byron community -- not only the kids of Byron, but the whole community itself," said Byron Public Schools Superintendent Mike Neubeck.

Third-Referendum.jpg
Alisha Eiken, left, and Nicki Nicholas wave signs supporting the Byron referendum Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Jordan Shearer / jshearer@postbulletin.com)
By Jordan Shearer
November 02, 2021 08:38 PM
Share

Byron voters on Tuesday approved a massive referendum for their school system, allowing the district to spend more than $40 million on building projects in the coming years.

Voters jumped in with both feet, approving two questions on the ballot. The first question had 1,600 "yes" votes and 907 "no" votes. The second question, which was dependent on the approval of the first question, had 1,337 "yes" votes and 1,167 "no" votes, a margin of 170 votes.

"It's a great night for the Byron community -- not only the kids of Byron, but the whole community itself," Superintendent Mike Neubeck said. "I think we're really going to be able to do some things that will continue to showcase Byron to the rest of southern Minnesota, if not the state, as we move forward."

Together, the two questions about the referendum total $44.5 million. The funding will allow the School District to build more classroom space, an auditorium, as well as add more athletic facilities, among other projects.

Neubeck said the district will begin meeting with construction officials in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Just in case the referendum passed, we kind of had things in place so we could get started right away," he said.

This was the third time in roughly a year and a half that the School District asked voters to approve a referendum of one amount or another. The first time, it was presented in a single question, which voters rejected. The second time, it was presented in two questions, and voters rejected them both.

As it turned out, the third time was the charm.

"This successful referendum will allow our schools to have facilities and spaces to help students find their passions, be engaged in their educational experiences and learning, and be successful beyond their years in our schools," Neubeck wrote in an email Tuesday night to community members.

Byron wasn't the only school district that had a referendum on the ballot. Chatfield voters approved the renewal of an operating referendum that they initially approved in 2015. It passed with 496 "yes" votes and 181 "no" votes.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONBYRON
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts