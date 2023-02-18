'This is a place of hope': Rochester's newest community center opens

ROCHESTER — As the work of renovating Rochester’s newest community center was nearing completion, Marcia Webster kept hearing the expectant question from her son, Joe Webster.

“He was looking forward to it for sure,” said Marcia Webster, as she watched her knit cap-wearing son play basketball with three dozen other middle school students. “He would also ask, ‘When are they going to open?’”

It happened this week.

After a whirlwind of planning, fundraising and renovation work — all within a four-month time frame — Sports Mentorship Academy officially opened its doors at the former East Gage Elementary School gymnasium.

For about two hours Wednesday, the gym was filled with continuous motion and squeaking sneakers, as boys — teenage and younger — ran through passing drills, three-man lay-up drills and offense schemes, all orchestrated by Andre Crockett, a Rochester pastor and the primary mover-and-shaker behind the new center.

At one point, Crockett gathered the youthful throng under one basket and picked out kids to take do-or-die shots — a lay-up or free throw or three-point shot. If they missed, all dropped to do push-ups.

“That’s the price of being a leader,” Crockett's voice boomed in the midst of kids pumping out push-ups.

Kids listen to instruction during practice on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at the newly opened community recreation center, Sports Mentorship Academy, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Crockett announced his intention to locate his academy at the site of the former northwest Rochester elementary school gym, raise $100,000 and renovate the gym last October. Crockett set an aggressive opening-day goal of December at the latest. And while not everything fell into place as quickly as he had hoped — the opening was a couple of months off his original goal — Crockett expressed a sense of satisfaction at seeing the gym used and his vision beginning to take shape.

“It was well worth it,” Crocket said. “I get a joy out of it seeing the kids.”

The opening of the sports academy became possible after the last of the major renovations was completed: The laying of a new gym floor. The center also features a new electronic scoreboard, collapsible basketball rims, lounge and TV-adorned classrooms, concession stand, game room and locker rooms.

Zihere Williams, 9, plays in the arcade at the newly opened community recreation center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Sports Mentorship Academy in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Crockett reached his financial goal with donations coming from both outside and within the Rochester community, making the opening of the academy possible. But there were bumps and frustrations along the way.

“If I wasn’t a man of faith, I think I would have fainted,” Crockett said. “It hasn’t been easy.”

Positive male role models played a life-changing role in Crockett's life. It explains his determination and desire to open a facility that will forge similar connections.

“This is a place of hope,” he said.

Crockett said his plan is to grow the academy to about 200 middle school and high school kids. He described his academy as geared toward BIPOC kids, but on Wednesday, the gym gathered kids from a wide range of racial and ethnic groups: Hispanic, Asian, Black, brown and white kids. Kids can join the academy through a membership fee or they can pay for specific programming. Some programming will be free, he said.

Basketball and athletics is the hook meant to draw the kids, but the academy as envisioned by Crockett seeks to cast a wider net by offering programming on study skills, STEM classes and other educational programming. For years, Crockett’s Sports Mentorship Academy existed as a program that paired Rochester middle school students with mentor-students from Rochester Community and Technical College.

Chris Cosby, 13, practices layups on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at the newly opened community recreation center, Sports Mentorship Academy, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Crockett shuns the use of the word “at-risk." He prefers the phrase “untapped potential” to describe the academy's youthful clientele.

Marcia Webster is simply grateful that her son, Joe, has a safe place to play and expend his boundless energies. Her son needs to have a lot of activity, she said. Anytime a kid Joe’s age is in a positive environment, encouraged by adult male mentors, is a good thing, she said.

“They tend to gravitate toward something positive, something constructive,” Marcia Webster said. “Most of these kids aren’t in Boy Scouts. They’re not in those programs. At least, they’re in a safer, constructive environment.”

