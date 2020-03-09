MINNESOTA CITY — Tim and Marie Kwosek had planned on the trip of a lifetime.
What they got was something different.
Officials have said of the 3,500 passengers and crew aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, at least 20 of them have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
"We are currently waiting on news as to when we can disembark," said Tim Kwosek via email from the Grand Princess on Monday afternoon. "This process will begin today and proceed into tomorrow. We will be transferred to either San Antonio or Georgia for a quarantine period."
The Kwoseks, along with friends from Winona, Ed and Paula Krage, sailed on the latest voyage of the Grand Princess, a cruise ship that regularly makes a 15-day circuit from San Francisco to Hawaii and back.
During the crossing from Hawaii back to San Francisco, the boat was scheduled to make a stop in Ensenada, Mexico, on the Baja California coast. Those plans were changed, though, when officials aboard the ship learned several passengers were infected with the coronavirus.
"On our way back from Hawaii, we were to stop in Mexico, however the captain informed us we were heading back directly to California," Kwosek said. "The reason, we later found out, is that a few passengers and crew members tested positive COVID-19."
Kwosek said passengers began seeing new health measures being done by the crew, such as cleaning "most any objects being touched" with disinfectants, and all large-group gatherings aboard the ship were cancelled. Last Thursday, passengers were confined to their cabins with food brought to their rooms directly.
"We are fortunate because we have an outside deck allowing us fresh air and some movement outside," Kwosek said. "We have very limited access to other passengers besides whom we can see out on their decks."
The U.S. State Department warned U.S. citizens this week to avoid travel by cruise ship.
This comes after more than 700 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in February among the passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess, a ship that was quarantined off the coast of Japan for two weeks, according to Bloomberg News. Across Asia, cruise ships have become hot spots for diagnoses of COVID-19, including those on the Grand Princess.
The plans for the passengers aboard the Grand Princess are to return foreign individuals to their country of origin and spread the American passengers among several military bases for a quarantine period.
Nearly 1,000 passengers from California will be sent to Travis Air Force Base near San Francisco for a 14-day quarantine period. Other U.S. passengers reportedly will be sent either to Joint Base San Antonio Lackland in Texas or Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia.
The Grand Princess, which traveled from San Francisco to Mexico in mid-February, appears to be hot spot for the spread of the virus in California. The state's first, and only, confirmed COVID-19 fatality thus far involves a Placer County man who was on the ship last month. On Friday, Placer County public health officials confirmed three new cases, all related to the cruise ship.
Despite the threat of the virus, Kwosek said as far as he can tell, people on board the Grand Princess "are staying very positive."
"(Carnival Cruises) has done a remarkable job in keeping our safety and health in mind," he said. "The workers have gone above and beyond. This needs to be communicated."