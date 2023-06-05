99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Three arrested following violent Rochester robbery over weekend

RPD - ASSAULT.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 10:10 AM

ROCHESTER — The violent robbery of a 24-year-old Oronoco man in northeast Rochester over the weekend led to the arrest of three Olmsted County men, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

The three men, ages 20, 22 and 24, approached the Oronoco man as he was walking along a path between Seventh Street Northeast and East Silver Lake Drive Northeast around 6:20 a.m. on May, 3, 2023, and demanded his wallet.

When the man refused to give them his wallet, two of the men began to beat and choke him. One of the attackers grabbed the man's wallet and left the scene.

All three men were later apprehended by officers from the Rochester Police Department. The men were found with items owned by the victim.

The victim had injuries consistent with an assault. He was treated by Mayo Clinic Ambulance and released.

RPD has recommended charges to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
