Three evictions, one tenant to stay until March in Bob's Trailer Park cases

ROCHESTER — At least four more Bob’s Trailer Park residents are on their way out, following a series of eviction hearings Monday morning.

One trailer park resident reached a court-approved agreement that could keep the evictions off her record and three tenants failed to appear in court, which led to automatic approval of the park’s eviction requests.

Attorney Travis Ohly said two of the absent tenants failed to communicate with his office after receiving notice of the hearing, but a third tenant called and had already moved out, potentially leaving unnamed residents in the trailer.

“The problem we have, not just with his property, but all the properties at the park is people are coming in uninvited,” said Ohly, who represents Pennsylvania-based TSJ Parks LLC, which purchased the trailer park at 1915 Marion Road SE for $1.3 million in 2021.

TSJ Parks partner Scott Kramer has said the company plans to close the park in order to create a 30-unit low-income, senior housing complex at the site. The decision came after the group failed to receive an acceptable bid in an attempt to sell the property through an auction.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, five of eight eviction cases were scheduled in court, but Ohly said one case was being dropped by the property owner.

The remaining four cases account for nearly $15,000 in owed rent, according to TSJ Parks’ legal claims. All tenants are living in trailers owned by the park, with monthly rents ranging from $500 to $915.

The tenant who appeared in court Monday was represented by Brian Lipford, an attorney with Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, and agreed to leave the park by March 1.

The agreement calls for monthly payments of $645 through February. If rent is paid and the tenant moves by the end of February, the eviction could be expunged from the court record, so it won’t affect future efforts to find housing.

The three tenants who failed to appear in court owed a combined $9,838 in back rent as of Oct. 6, according to court records.

Olmsted County District Court Referee Erin Felten said their failure to appear led to approval of orders to allow TSJ Parks to reclaim the trailers, which would likely include the removal of any potential unknown tenants.

Three other eviction cases were heard last month and led to agreements that called for residents to move out.

As of Monday morning, 19 trailers and one recreational vehicle remain on lots at Bob’s Trailer Park. At least two of the trailers were boarded up to prevent entry and another was destroyed by fire on Oct. 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire remains under investigation, and Rochester Fire Department Capt. Caleb Feine said the cause might remain undetermined due to the amount of damage and inability to rule out potential causes.

He said the trailer was boarded up, but park residents told firefighters that people had been staying there. No one was found in the trailer or claiming residency when the fire crews arrived or during the investigation.

While the majority of tenants at Bob’s Trailer Park rent trailers, Kramer has said three of the trailers in the park are owned by their occupants, who rent the lot, and state requirements for removing them could take a year to complete.