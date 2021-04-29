Three finalists selected for Byron Public Schools superintendent position

BYRON — The Byron School Board has selected three finalists for the district's superintendent position to return for second interviews.

The finalists were selected from a pool of 13 applicants based on criteria established by the school board. Five applicants were interviewed last week.

The school board has scheduled the interviews to begin at 11:45 a.m. Friday, April 30, at Byron Middle School, 601 Fourth St. NW.

All interviews are open to the public.

The finalists are:

Theodore Ihns, superintendent, Howard-Winneshiek Community Schools, Cresco, Iowa.

Craig Ihrke, superintendent, Caledonia Area Schools, Caledonia, Minn.

Michael Neubeck, principal, Mahtomedi Public Schools, Mahtomedi, Minn.

Byron Superintendent Joey Page will become superintendent of Austin Public Schools on July 1.

