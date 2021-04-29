SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Three finalists selected for Byron Public Schools superintendent position

The school board has scheduled interviews for the finalists beginning at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Byron Middle School.

By Post Bulletin staff report
April 29, 2021 01:57 PM
BYRON — The Byron School Board has selected three finalists for the district's superintendent position to return for second interviews.

The finalists were selected from a pool of 13 applicants based on criteria established by the school board. Five applicants were interviewed last week.

The school board has scheduled the interviews to begin at 11:45 a.m. Friday, April 30, at Byron Middle School, 601 Fourth St. NW.

All interviews are open to the public.

The finalists are:

  • Theodore Ihns, superintendent, Howard-Winneshiek Community Schools, Cresco, Iowa.
  • Craig Ihrke, superintendent, Caledonia Area Schools, Caledonia, Minn.
  • Michael Neubeck, principal, Mahtomedi Public Schools, Mahtomedi, Minn.

Byron Superintendent Joey Page will become superintendent of Austin Public Schools on July 1.

