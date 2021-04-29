Three finalists selected for Byron Public Schools superintendent position
The school board has scheduled interviews for the finalists beginning at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Byron Middle School.
BYRON — The Byron School Board has selected three finalists for the district's superintendent position to return for second interviews.
The finalists were selected from a pool of 13 applicants based on criteria established by the school board. Five applicants were interviewed last week.
The school board has scheduled the interviews to begin at 11:45 a.m. Friday, April 30, at Byron Middle School, 601 Fourth St. NW.
All interviews are open to the public.
The finalists are:
- Theodore Ihns, superintendent, Howard-Winneshiek Community Schools, Cresco, Iowa.
- Craig Ihrke, superintendent, Caledonia Area Schools, Caledonia, Minn.
- Michael Neubeck, principal, Mahtomedi Public Schools, Mahtomedi, Minn.
Byron Superintendent Joey Page will become superintendent of Austin Public Schools on July 1.
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.