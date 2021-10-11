SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Three hurt in Farmington Township crash Sunday

All three involved in the crash were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injures Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
October 11, 2021 07:54 AM
Three people were hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Farmington Township.

A 2017 Subaru WRX was southbound on Olmsted County Road 11 and a 2017 Buick Enclave was eastbound on Minnesota Highway 247 at 1:46 p.m. when the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Subaru, 24-year-old Marc Raymond Stoltenberg, of Wannaska, Minn., and the driver of the Buick, 77-year-old Carol Marie Cravath, and her passenger 79-year-old Donald Lawrence Cravath, both of Plainview, were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injures, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

All were wearing seat belts.

The Olmsted and Wabasha County sheriff's offices along with Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Elgin Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.

