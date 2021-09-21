SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Three hurt in head-on collision in Goodhue County

A 58-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash just after midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

Cannon Falls map.png
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
September 21, 2021 07:36 AM
CANNON FALLS -- A 58-year-old man suffered life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Vasa Township, east of Cannon Falls, just after midnight Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 12:10 a.m. Tuesday to Minnesota State Highway 19 at White Rock Trail in Vasa Township for a head-on collision.

A 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan was eastbound on Highway 19 and a 2019 Ford FLEX was westbound when the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Dodge, 71-year-old Dean Arnold Voth, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Red Wing. His passenger, 58-year-old Calvin Everett Radtke, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a St. Paul hospital, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Ford, 33-year-old James Ray Hensley, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a St. Paul hospital. The State Patrol report notes that Hensley may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

All three men are from Red Wing. All were wearing seat belts, according to the crash report.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Cannon Falls Fire Department and Ambulance and Red Wing Ambulance also responded to the crash.

