Three hurt in Saturday crash in Pine Island

PINE ISLAND — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Pine Island.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a two vehicle crash Saturday evening, Jan. 15, 2022, on northbound U.S. Highway 52 at 500th Street in Pine Island.

A 2013 Honda Odyssey and a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu collided in the intersection, according to the crash report.

The driver of the Honda, 69-year-old Richard Paul Bisset, and his passenger, 39-year-old Katherine Hannah Falk, both of Rochester, were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 31-year-old Breanna Jean Sather, of Pine Island, also suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

All three were wearing seat belts.