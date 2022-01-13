Three hurt in two-vehicle crash in Eyota

EYOTA — Three people were hurt Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2022, in a two-vehicle crash in Eyota, just north of Interstate 90.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 5:20 p.m. to Minnesota Highway 42 just north of I-90 in Eyota.

A 2007 Chevy Trailblazer was southbound on Highway 42 and a 2012 Honda CR-V was northbound on the highway when the vehicles collided.

The 23-year-old driver of the Chevy, Elliot Christopher Wilkens, of Byron, suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Honda, 60-year-old Nhia Yee Her, and his passenger, 58-year-old X Kelly Her, both of Rochester, suffered non-life threatening injures as well. Both were wearing seat belts.

All three were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Dover and Eyota fire departments along with members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted the state patrol in its response.

