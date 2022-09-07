SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
Three injured in head-on collision near Winona

Two people were transported to Gundersen Health System-La Crosse with life threatening injuries.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
September 07, 2022 10:13 AM
WILSON, Minn. — Three people were injured following a head-on collision on Minnesota Highway 43 near Wilson around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

While traveling southbound, a 2005 Hyundai Tiburon crashed head-on with a 2011 Ford F-150 traveling northbound on Highway 43, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The 28-year-old driver of the Tiburon, Mickel Jeffrey Frisch of Goodview, and his passenger, Angel Laoness Wallace, a 19-year-old of Winona, were transported with life threatening injuries to Gundersen Health System-La Crosse. According to the report, both were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Matthew Robert Benson, a 47-year-old of Preston, suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the report. He was transported to Winona Health.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson Fire Department and Winona Ambulance also responded.

