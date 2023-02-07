99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Three injured in midnight Interstate 90 crash in Austin

Drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Austin map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
February 07, 2023 09:35 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AUSTIN — Three people were injured after their car crashed into the median in Austin just after midnight Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

A 2016 Acura RDX was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 when it lost control and crashed into the median, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The crash report notes that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver, 20-year-old Devon McCormick Lee of Albert Lea, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash but was not transported for care.

Also Read
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Rochester rapid-transit plans are moving forward
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 07, 2023 07:56 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
danielson 1.jpg
Local
Fountain's new mayor 'excited to serve the community'
Tammy Danielson has been part of Fountain's small community for more than two decades. Now, she's stepping into a new role as mayor.
February 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Rochester city logo
Local
Study of gaps will fuel plan for regional sports complex
Rochester council hires team to identify community needs and develop plan for proposed facility tied to request to extend local sales tax.
February 06, 2023 11:46 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

His two passengers, 19-year-old Gavin Gene Lawson of Albert Lea and a 17-year-old boy, were both transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries. Neither passenger was wearing their seatbelt.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services also responded.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYAUSTIN
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 5-11, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 07, 2023 08:02 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hometown Opera Company
Arts and Entertainment
Hometown Opera brings classical style to Rochester
Kate Rogers hopes her love of opera catches on with music lovers in the Med City.
February 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
State of the City
Local
Rochester mayor will be in audience for the State of the Union address
Norton said she'll be flying to Washington, D.C., at her own expense after being invited by district's Republican congressman.
February 06, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
a79276df634f3c8616f92de975e22dda.jpg
Local
Rochester rapid-transit plans are moving forward
Federal funding decision expected in May as city continues planning with proposed 2026 launch.
February 06, 2023 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen