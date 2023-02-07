Three injured in midnight Interstate 90 crash in Austin

AUSTIN — Three people were injured after their car crashed into the median in Austin just after midnight Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

A 2016 Acura RDX was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 when it lost control and crashed into the median, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The crash report notes that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver, 20-year-old Devon McCormick Lee of Albert Lea, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash but was not transported for care.

His two passengers, 19-year-old Gavin Gene Lawson of Albert Lea and a 17-year-old boy, were both transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries. Neither passenger was wearing their seatbelt.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services also responded.