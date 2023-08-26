6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Three injured in Stewartville crash late Friday afternoon

Rochester residents and Harmony woman taken to St. Marys Hospital with injuries.

Stewartville - Olmsted County map.png
By Staff reports
Today at 7:14 AM

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — Two Rochester residents and a Harmony woman were injured following a crash on U.S. Highway 63 on Friday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2023.

A 2012 Nissan Rogue driven by 66-year-old Jeffrey Ihrke of Rochester reportedly came into contact with a 2023 Ford Explorer driven by 77-year-old Richard Budde of Lanesboro shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday as both vehicles were southbound on Highway 63 near Schuman Drive Northwest in Stewartville, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Ihrke, along with his passenger, 66-year-old Jean Ihrke of Rochester, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

In Budde’s vehicle, passenger 76-year-old Sandra Burkholder of Harmony also was reported as sustaining non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Budde and his other passenger were reportedly not injured.

The Ihrkes and Burkholder were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, according to the report.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Stewartville Fire Department also responded to the crash.

