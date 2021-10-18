Three injured in two-car crash in Wabasha County

KELLOGG -- Three people were injured Sunday afternoon when two vehicles collided on Minnesota Highway 42 in Greenfield Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 1:45 p.m. to Highway 42 at 170th Avenue for a two-vehicle crash.

A 2016 Jeep Liberty and a 2012 Ford Focus were both eastbound on the highway when they collided.

The driver of the Jeep, 18-year-old Emma Grace Adams, of North Liberty, Iowa, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, 21-year-old Maggie Layne Rahlf, of Stewartville, and her passenger 26-year-old Deonte Aaron Adams, of Winona, also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

All three were wearing seat belts, according to the State Patrol crash report.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office assisted in the crash response.