Three injured in two-car crash in Wabasha County
All three, ranging in age from 18 to 26, were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
KELLOGG -- Three people were injured Sunday afternoon when two vehicles collided on Minnesota Highway 42 in Greenfield Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 1:45 p.m. to Highway 42 at 170th Avenue for a two-vehicle crash.
A 2016 Jeep Liberty and a 2012 Ford Focus were both eastbound on the highway when they collided.
The driver of the Jeep, 18-year-old Emma Grace Adams, of North Liberty, Iowa, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Ford, 21-year-old Maggie Layne Rahlf, of Stewartville, and her passenger 26-year-old Deonte Aaron Adams, of Winona, also suffered non-life threatening injuries.
All three were wearing seat belts, according to the State Patrol crash report.
The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office assisted in the crash response.