News | Local

Three injured in two-vehicle collision in Wabasha County

By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 20, 2021 07:56 PM
Three people were injured Saturday morning in a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 42 and 590th Street in Wabasha County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2010 Ford Focus was traveling north on Highway 42 while a 2014 Ford Explorer was traveling south. They collided just after 10 a.m.

Alcohol was not involved in the collision.

Gayle Susan Leonhardt, 58 of Kellogg, was the driver of the For Explorer. She was taken to Wabasha Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A 13-year-old male passenger, Jason Tyler Tlougan of Kellogg, was not injured.

Abigail Lynn Cole, 37 of Owatonna, was the driver of the Ford Focus. She was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys in Rochester for non-life threatening injuries, along with a 10-year-old passenger, Saphia Grace Barnes of Owatonna, who also suffered non-life threatening injuries. A second passenger, 7-year-old Lydia Elouise Barnes of Owatonna, was not injured.

