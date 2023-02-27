99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Monday, February 27

Three injured, one airlifted to hospital after Saturday crash

A car hit ice and spun out, leading to the collision with a second car.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
February 27, 2023 09:13 AM

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP — Three people were injured and one was airlifted to the hospital after a crash Saturday, Feb. 25.

At 6:55 p.m., Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 5000 block of Bamber Valley Road Southwest in Rochester Township after a southbound car navigating a right-hand curve to go westbound hit ice and lost control, Lt. Lee Rossman said.

The car spun multiple times. A second car driving eastbound attempted to avoid the westbound car, but the eastbound car hit the westbound car on the passenger side.

The passenger of the westbound car, a 19-year-old Rochester man, had to be extricated by the Rochester Fire Department. He was transported from the scene by Mayo One air ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with serious injuries.

The driver of the westbound car, a 18-year-old man from Rochester, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the eastbound car was a 25-year-old woman from Stewartville who suffered possible injuries but was transported to the hospital for further care because she’s pregnant.

By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
