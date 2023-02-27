Three injured, one airlifted to hospital after Saturday crash

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP — Three people were injured and one was airlifted to the hospital after a crash Saturday, Feb. 25.

At 6:55 p.m., Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 5000 block of Bamber Valley Road Southwest in Rochester Township after a southbound car navigating a right-hand curve to go westbound hit ice and lost control, Lt. Lee Rossman said.

The car spun multiple times. A second car driving eastbound attempted to avoid the westbound car, but the eastbound car hit the westbound car on the passenger side.

The passenger of the westbound car, a 19-year-old Rochester man, had to be extricated by the Rochester Fire Department. He was transported from the scene by Mayo One air ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with serious injuries.

The driver of the westbound car, a 18-year-old man from Rochester, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the eastbound car was a 25-year-old woman from Stewartville who suffered possible injuries but was transported to the hospital for further care because she’s pregnant.