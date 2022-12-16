Three Iowa men injured in semi crash north of Zumbrota

GOODHUE COUNTY — Three Iowa men were injured after their car collided with a semi north of Zumbrota at 8:23 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

A 2018 Toyota Avalon was traveling southbound on Goodhue County Road 7 and a 2023 Kenworth semi was northbound on U.S. Highway 52. The Toyota slid through the stop sign and the vehicles collided, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Snow blanketed Southeast Minnesota all day Thursday.

The Toyota driver, 20-year-old Marc David Mahood of La Porte City, Iowa, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

His two passengers, 22-year-old Hunter Forrest Klima of La Porte City, Iowa, and 20-year-old Lake David Lebahn of Cedar Falls, Iowa, were also transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, 40-year-old Mikhail Kozhin of Eagan, was uninjured in the crash.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbrota Police Department and Zumbrota Ambulance also responded.