Three Lake City residents apply to serve in vacant city council seat

Council members will appoint one applicant to the board based on their anonymized applications and letters of interest.

IMG_9041.JPG
The gates to the Lake City Marina boat launch on Sept. 14, 2022.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
October 05, 2022 02:15 AM
LAKE CITY — Members of the Lake City Common Council will consider three applications to fill a vacant seat on the council after former member Katie Novak resigned last month.

Applications were due at the end of the day on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, and had to include a letter of interest. City administrator Rob Keehn said the city received three complete applications by the deadline. The next step: Council members will review the applications, which will have the candidates' names and other identifying information removed.

"The hope is that it'll give the council the opportunity to review the applicants based strictly on their participation in the community, their background, the skills that they have that they're putting forward for the council to consider," Keehn said. "Once they, based on that information, determine who they want to appoint, we'll make that public."

Keehn said the council's pick will likely be decided by its next meeting on Oct. 10.

"If the council would like to actually formally interview the applicants, we may hold a special meeting to invite them in and just open it up as a question-and-answer time so that they could get more information," Keehn said. "If the council desires to formally interview the candidate, that's an option for them, and so we may not have action on Oct. 10."

Novak resigned from the council on Sept. 11. Since then, Keehn said the city has followed the appointment protocol that was used the last time there was a council vacancy back in 2019.

Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
