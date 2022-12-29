Three new trash haulers expected to enter Rochester market in 2023

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County will see new licensed trash haulers emerge in early 2023.

An updated county ordinance restored licenses that have been out of play for years, after being bought by area competitors.

“We did have eight haulers earlier this year, but LRS bought out Sunshine Sanitation and that dropped it to seven haulers,” Olmsted County Environmental Resources Director Tony Hill said.

In 2006, the county authorized up to 12 licenses to Class A garbage haulers — those eligible to collect residential trash at the curbside — but a 2007 agreement with haulers stated that no new licenses would be issued in the following years.

With seven Class A haulers remaining in the county, an extension of the 2007 agreement failed to reach consensus after a year of negotiation, so Hill proposed revising the county ordinance to provide more competition.

With the November ordinance change, three new haulers have been licensed for 2023.

“We’re hoping this will add competition and choices for residents,” Hill said.

Hill said all three — Aspen Waste Systems of Minnesota, Harter's Disposal and Walters Recycling and Refuse — have indicated they plan to start providing residential and commercial service in Rochester.

It would double the number of residential providers in the city, which is currently served by Waste Management, Hometown Haulers and LRS.

Three of the remaining four county license holders — Ace Solid Waste, Veit Haulers and Watson Recycling — focus on commercial waste and the fourth, William Hanson Waste Removal & Recycling, serves Chatfield-area customers.

“We’ve been getting a lot of feedback in the community that they want more choices in waste collection,” Hill said of adding trash haulers in Rochester.

Julie Ketchum with Waste Management public affairs said the company supports the free-market approach.

As one of the dominant trash haulers in Rochester’s residential market, she said Waste Management sees the change as a way to allow healthy competition and looks forward to continuing work with local customers under the ordinance changes.

“We like competition,” she said. “We believe it drives better service to residents and businesses, spurs innovation and can reduce costs.”

Waste Management is one of several haulers that have bought licensed competition in the past.

The new county ordinance won’t allow that to happen in the future, since any licenses that are no longer active at the end of each year will be available for purchase by new haulers.

If the number of applicants outweigh available licenses heading into each new year, Hill said a point system will be used to determine which company gets a license.

The system will require existing license holders to have delivered at least 100 tons of local garbage during the previous year to the county’s waste facility, and any validated environmental concerns filed against a company would cause it to lose points.

Hill said it’s possible that the county will see more than 12 applications for the annual licenses next year.

“We had a couple businesses that expressed interest, but said they want to wait a year,” he said, pointing out companies will be able to apply in October for 2024 licenses.

The new ordinance also comes with some added costs for haulers.

The cost of a Class A license is increasing from $100 to $1,000, while the new Class C license will cost $600.

Additionally, the county is increasing the cost at its collection site, charging an extra $1 per ton, starting on Jan. 1, 2023.

Olmsted County Controller Camy Iverson said the added cost is intended to cover the expense of adding staff and meeting the needs of more haulers and their customers.

“It’s going to really be important to keep people educated there,” she said.

County Commissioner Gregg Wright said the added cost should not affect costs for residential customers, since an individual’s weekly household trash is a small fraction of each ton of trash collected.

Hill said the added licenses are expected to add competition and flexibility for haulers, which could reduce prices charged to consumers.

The results, he added, could be seen in the upcoming months.

“It will take them a little bit to gear up and market their services,” he said.