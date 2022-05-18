SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News
Three of four incumbent Rochester school board members file for re-election

As of Wednesday, May 18, none of those who filed have any challengers.

RPS School Board
A school board meeting takes place Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Rochester Public Schools Edison Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
May 18, 2022 12:53 PM
ROCHESTER — Three of the four incumbent school board members whose terms are coming to an end have filed for re-election.

They include Cathy Nathan, Board Chairwoman Jean Marvin, and Julie Workman. The filing period for candidates began May 17, 2022, and runs through May 31.

"I'm really optimistic about the future of the district," Marvin said. "It's been a couple of really tough years. I feel like I've been around long enough and have enough experience that we can just get a lot of really good work done."

Marvin has been with the board for eight years.

All three board members have served during what could arguably be called one of the hardest times to be a school board member in recent history. During that time frame, they have presided over the contentious turnover of a superintendent, angry outbursts from the public over issues like masking and other pandemic-related topics, and a looming budget crises.

Nathan said that after doing the job for four years already, she's unable to just "sit on the sidelines" when she's able to help meet the needs of the students and staff.

Workman, who has been on the board for 12 years, echoed similar comments to her colleagues, saying she would like to see through the work she has started.

"I'm really excited about the direction our district is moving," Workman said. "I, along with my fellow board members, have put in a lot of time and work to get it to where it is, and I'd like to see that work continue."

The fourth incumbent who is up for re-election, Melissa Amundsen, said she is undecided about whether she will seek another term. She said it will depend on whether others file for the position. Amundsen has served one term with the board.

"If someone else is willing to do it and they'd be good and enthusiastic, great." Amundsen said. "They should."

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin.
