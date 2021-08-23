Three people injured in Mantorville crash this weekend

MANTORVILLE — A two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug. 21, sent three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kenneth Roland Brueske, 84, of New Ulm, was driving a 2015 Ford Escape eastbound on Highway 14, and Kristin Leigh Rogness, 58, of Kasson, was driving a 2007 Chrysler Aspen southbound on 270th Avenue. The two vehicles collided in the roadway at 12:02 p.m., causing the Ford Escape to roll, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Rogness, Brueske, and his passenger, Gladys Marie Brueske, 84, of New Ulm, were all taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Kasson Police Department, Kasson Fire Department, Dodge Center Ambulance and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the scene.