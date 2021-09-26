SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Three people injured in Mower County crash Sunday

The crash occurred in Frankfort Township at 11:21 a.m.

Grand Meadow map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Nora Eckert
By Nora Eckert
September 26, 2021 03:07 PM
Share

A driver and two passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in Fankfort Township on Sunday.

A 2016 Ford Fusion was traveling south on Highway 63 and a 2014 Chevy Silverado traveled west on Highway 16 when the vehicles collided.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, 85-year-old Leland Gustafson, and passenger 82-year-old Diane Gustafson were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital - St. Marys Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado, 70-year-old Bruce Mcalpine, was uninjured, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. Passenger Nancy Mcalpine, 67, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital - St. Marys Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office, Grand Meadow Fire Department, Grand Meadow Ambulance and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

EMBED: PB newsletters signup banner link

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYGRAND MEADOW
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link