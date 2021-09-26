Three people injured in Mower County crash Sunday

A driver and two passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in Fankfort Township on Sunday.

A 2016 Ford Fusion was traveling south on Highway 63 and a 2014 Chevy Silverado traveled west on Highway 16 when the vehicles collided.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, 85-year-old Leland Gustafson, and passenger 82-year-old Diane Gustafson were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital - St. Marys Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado, 70-year-old Bruce Mcalpine, was uninjured, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. Passenger Nancy Mcalpine, 67, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital - St. Marys Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office, Grand Meadow Fire Department, Grand Meadow Ambulance and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT