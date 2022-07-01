Three people injured in suspected impaired driving crash Thursday in Rochester
An Eyota man was arrested following a suspected impaired driving crash that injured three people. A blood or urine draw was sent to The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis.
ROCHESTER — A Eyota man was arrested Thursday, July 1, 2022, following a vehicle crash that injured three people in northwest Rochester, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.
According to Moilanen, Jesse Duncan, 37, was driving a 2007 Ford Edge southbound on Bandel Road Northwest when he collided with a 2018 Honda Accord headed northbound.
Passengers in Duncan's vehicle, a 38-year-old female and a 6-year-old juvenile female, both of Eyota, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. The driver of the Accord, a 21-year-old male from Rochester, was also transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
Duncan showed signs of impairment, according to Moilanen, who said that a witness stated the Ford Edge wandered into the oncoming lane and the Honda Accord tried to avoid the crash but could not.
A blood or urine sample from Duncan, obtained through a search warrant, was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis.
Duncan was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicle operation, a small amount of meth and driving-related charges, according to Moilanen.
The investigation is ongoing.