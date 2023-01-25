STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Three recommended to fill vacant seat in Minnesota's third judicial district

The seat, chambered in Mantorville, will be vacant following the retirement of Jodi L. Williamson.

Gavel Court Crime
By Staff reports
January 25, 2023 03:21 PM
ST. PAUL — The Commission on Judicial Selection announced today that it is recommending three candidates to Gov. Tim Walz for consideration to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District.

The seat, chambered in Mantorville in Dodge County, will be vacant following the retirement of Jodi L. Williamson.

The nominees are as follows:

Rebecca Church

Rebecca Church
Rebecca Church.
Contributed / Minnesota Governor's Office

Church is an assistant county attorney at the Winona County Attorney’s Office, where she handles child protection, juvenile delinquency, adult criminal, guardianship, civil commitment and forfeiture cases.

She previously worked as an assistant county attorney in Mahnomen County. Church’s community involvement includes serving as the chair of the Juvenile Justice Committee of the Winona County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and the Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention. She is also the vice president of the Winona County Bar Association and a member of the Minnesota County Attorney’s Association Juvenile Law Committee, the Winona County Children’s Justice Initiative, and Resilient Winona County.

Debra Groehler

Debra Groehler
Debra Groehler.
Contributed / Minnesota Governor's Office

Groehler is a managing attorney in the Civil Division of the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office, where she supervises a team of attorneys who handle child protection, adult protection, and juvenile delinquency cases.

Groehler previously worked as the executive director of Legal Assistance of Olmsted County. Her community involvement includes serving as a member of the Minnesota County Attorney’s Association Juvenile Law Committee and as secretary of the Next Chapter Ministry Board of Directors. She has also volunteered for the Rochester Public Schools and for the Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota.

Dwight Luhmann

Dwight Luhmann
Dwight Luhmann.
Contributed / Minnesota Governor's Office

Luhmann is a solo practitioner and the Preston city attorney. He practices in the areas of criminal law, family law, estate planning, real estate, probate, and civil litigation. Luhmann also serves as the prosecuting attorney for the cities of Rushford and Wykoff.

Luhmann previously worked as an attorney at David A. Joerg, P.A. His community involvement includes serving as the chair of the Preston Economic Development Authority, the president of the Fillmore County Law Library Board, and the parent attorney representative for the Fillmore County Children’s Justice Initiative. Luhmann is a past board member and president of the Preston Area Community Foundation.

