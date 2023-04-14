99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Three Rochester organizations receive National League of Cities inclusive entrepreneurship grants

National awards being bolstered by local funds to build new business opportunities and support workforce.

Rochester city logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:57 AM

ROCHESTER — Three Rochester initiatives were selected by the National League of Cities to each receive a $15,000 grant to support inclusive entrepreneurship activities.

The three initiatives being implemented by Rochester Area Economic Development Inc., Collider Foundation and Cradle 2 Career seek to increase opportunities for economic growth in Rochester’s diverse community. .

The NLC’s grant program is a part of the City Inclusive Entrepreneurship Network, which asks city leaders to commit to creating policies, programs and practices that drive inclusive, entrepreneurship-led economic growth in their community.

Find more news important to you

Mayor Kim Norton, who spearheaded efforts to connect the local programs to the grant opportunity, plans to add $15,000 from her office’s budget to boost the national awards.

“Rochester was the only city to receive grant support in all three areas, which is a testament to the wonderful organizations that are effective partners with the City of Rochester,” she said in a statement announcing the NLC grants and an additional $5,000 in local grants to each organization. “I am very proud to add the Mayor’s office and City support for the three initiatives that RAEDI, Collider and Cradle to Career will be leading.”

The combined effort will infuse a total of $60,000 in local ventures to support diverse entrepreneurs.

The local efforts seek to help build new business opportunities and bolster the local workforce.

The RAEDI effort is working to document services provided by entrepreneurial support organizations in the Rochester ecosystem.

The effort seeks to aid in identifying gaps in services and be the first step to coordinating the creation of programs to fill those needs in the community. READI plans to use billboards to reach entrepreneurs who might not be aware of the free services provided by support organizations, while also offering a single point of contact.

The Collider Foundation plans to focus on the rise of informal businesses in Rochester, especially those based out of residential homes.

The new funding will help make informal entrepreneurs more visible, create connections through cohort learning and help the entrepreneurs gain equitable access to resources to grow their businesses.

Cradle 2 Career, meanwhile, is conducting a child care capacity and utilization study, with support from local, regional and national partners. The effort seeks to identify the barriers informal non-licensed and licensed in-home child care providers face.

Cradle 2 Career aims to generate communitywide solutions to identify investment and re-allocation opportunities for all child care providers.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
