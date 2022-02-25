Three taken to the hospital, seven school children evaluated on scene following multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 52

ROCHESTER — Three people were hospitalized and seven schoolchildren were evaluated by emergency responders following a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 52 in Rochester Friday morning, Feb. 25, 2022.

The Minnesota State Patrol, along with members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, responded to the crash on the snowy/icy road around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 52 South at Civic Center Drive. A 2000 Toyota Camry, a 2008 Ford Edge and a 2015 school bus were all southbound on the highway when the driver of the Toyota lost control in the right lane and slid into the school bus, which was in the center lane, according to the state patrol crash report. The Ford and the Toyota then collided in the right line.

The driver of the Toyota, 67-year-old Deborah Ann Guy, and her passenger 75-year-old Richard Thomas Wegman, both of Rochester, were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford, Jolene Marie Underdahl, 32, of Zumbro Falls, also suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. All three were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the school bus, 68-year-old Jeffrey Charles Vilen, of Zumbro Falls, was uninjured. Seven children on the bus at the time of the crash were checked by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service on scene.

The crash caused delays for more than an hour as traffic on southbound Highway 52 was reduced to one lane while emergency crews responded to the crash site and cleared the vehicles from the roadway.

