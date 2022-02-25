SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Three taken to the hospital, seven school children evaluated on scene following multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 52

The Minnesota State Patrol, along with members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, responded to the crash on the snowy/icy road around 9:10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, on southbound Highway 52 at Civic Center Drive.

Screenshot 2022-02-25 091404.jpg
A three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 52 forced southbound traffic to one lane near the Civic Center Drive exit Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Rochester.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 25, 2022 02:18 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Three people were hospitalized and seven schoolchildren were evaluated by emergency responders following a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 52 in Rochester Friday morning, Feb. 25, 2022.

The Minnesota State Patrol, along with members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, responded to the crash on the snowy/icy road around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 52 South at Civic Center Drive. A 2000 Toyota Camry, a 2008 Ford Edge and a 2015 school bus were all southbound on the highway when the driver of the Toyota lost control in the right lane and slid into the school bus, which was in the center lane, according to the state patrol crash report. The Ford and the Toyota then collided in the right line.

The driver of the Toyota, 67-year-old Deborah Ann Guy, and her passenger 75-year-old Richard Thomas Wegman, both of Rochester, were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford, Jolene Marie Underdahl, 32, of Zumbro Falls, also suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. All three were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the school bus, 68-year-old Jeffrey Charles Vilen, of Zumbro Falls, was uninjured. Seven children on the bus at the time of the crash were checked by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service on scene.

The crash caused delays for more than an hour as traffic on southbound Highway 52 was reduced to one lane while emergency crews responded to the crash site and cleared the vehicles from the roadway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 20-26, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 25, 2022 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Structure fire graphic logo
Local
Fire at hobby farm in Kalmar Township kills more than a dozen animals
A fire destroyed a shed used to house animals, including calves, pigs and chickens, Thursday afternoon, Feb. 24, 2022.
February 25, 2022 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
Rochester police want to speak with man who tried to get 11-year-old girl in his car
It was unclear if the man was attempting to be a good Samaritan or if he had more sinister intentions.
February 25, 2022 08:52 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Load More

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
What to read next
Current ward map_00_00.jpg
Local
Rochester City Council members remain in their wards with proposed new boundaries. Do you?
Three drafts of map changes would have 3,000 to 8,000 residents changing wards for the 2022 elections
February 25, 2022 02:21 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Tea light candle lighting in glass holder death funeral
Local
Quinn calls day of prayer and an end of violence in Ukraine
Quinn's call echoes an appeal made by the pope.
February 25, 2022 11:16 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Randi Kallas Retirement
Local
Behind the Headline: Saying goodbye to retiring Post Bulletin news editor Randi Kallas
The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.
February 25, 2022 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Stewartville Public Library
Local
Expansion to library tops capital plans in Stewartville
City is looking to build restrooms, concessions structure at Bear Cave amphitheater.
February 25, 2022 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd