SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Three vehicle crash in Pepin Township injures four Monday

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, for a report of a three-vehicle crash in the 70000 block of U.S. Highway 61 in Pepin Township.

Wabasha - Wabasha County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
August 31, 2021 09:55 AM
Share

WABASHA -- One person suffered life-threatening injuries and three other people were hurt late Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in Pepin Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol were called about 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, for a report of a three-vehicle crash in the 70000 block of U.S. Highway 61 in Pepin Township.

A 2006 Honda CR-V and a 2001 Dodge Caravan were northbound on Highway 61 when they collided near 214th Avenue. The crash pushed the Honda CR-V across the southbound lanes, causing a collision with a 2015 Cadillac SRX.

All four people in the Caravan were injured. The driver, 53-year-old David Bruce Wolfe, of Red Wing, and two passengers, 22-year-old David Bruce Johnson, of Wabasha, and 20-year-old Cheyenne Marie Wolfe, of Red Wing, suffered non-life threatening injures. A third passenger, 53-year-old Vickie Lynn Wolfe, of Red Wing, suffered life-threatening injuries. She and David Wolfe were the only two taken to a hospital, according to the State Patrol report.

The two Winona residents in the Cadillac, Kathleen Rita Donskey and James Peter Donskey, both 83, were uninjured. The two Pine Island residents in the Honda, 35-year-old Jessie Barnett Schimek and 36-year-old Megan Barnett Schimek, were not injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Wabasha Police Department, Wabasha Fire and Ambulance as well as Lake City Fire and Ambulance all responded to the crash.

EMBED: PB newsletters signup banner link

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYWABASHA COUNTYWABASHA-KELLOGG
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link