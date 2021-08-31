Three vehicle crash in Pepin Township injures four Monday

WABASHA -- One person suffered life-threatening injuries and three other people were hurt late Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in Pepin Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol were called about 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, for a report of a three-vehicle crash in the 70000 block of U.S. Highway 61 in Pepin Township.

A 2006 Honda CR-V and a 2001 Dodge Caravan were northbound on Highway 61 when they collided near 214th Avenue. The crash pushed the Honda CR-V across the southbound lanes, causing a collision with a 2015 Cadillac SRX.

All four people in the Caravan were injured. The driver, 53-year-old David Bruce Wolfe, of Red Wing, and two passengers, 22-year-old David Bruce Johnson, of Wabasha, and 20-year-old Cheyenne Marie Wolfe, of Red Wing, suffered non-life threatening injures. A third passenger, 53-year-old Vickie Lynn Wolfe, of Red Wing, suffered life-threatening injuries. She and David Wolfe were the only two taken to a hospital, according to the State Patrol report.

The two Winona residents in the Cadillac, Kathleen Rita Donskey and James Peter Donskey, both 83, were uninjured. The two Pine Island residents in the Honda, 35-year-old Jessie Barnett Schimek and 36-year-old Megan Barnett Schimek, were not injured.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Wabasha Police Department, Wabasha Fire and Ambulance as well as Lake City Fire and Ambulance all responded to the crash.