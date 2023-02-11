99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
|
Three-vehicle crash injures 1 driver in Winona

Two of the drivers were uninjured in the Thursday evening crash.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
February 10, 2023 09:57 PM
WINONA — A three-vehicle collision injured one driver on U.S. Highway 61 in Winona on Thursday evening, Feb. 9, 2023.

A 2018 Ford Escape was traveling north on the highway and a 2011 Chevy Cruze was traveling south when the vehicles made contact with a 2005 Cadillac STS stopped at Gilmore Avenue, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Cadillac, Paul Anthony Clark, 57, of Winona was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Both drivers Kimberly Ann Edgington, 32, of Altura and Samuel Gennady Berg, 21, of Coon Valley, Wisconsin, were uninjured, according to the report.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Police Department, Winona Fire Department and Winona Area Ambulance Services also responded to the crash.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
