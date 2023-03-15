6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Three-vehicle crash injures 3 near Plainview on Wednesday morning

Two drivers and a passenger had non-life threatening injuries.

Today at 2:34 PM

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash west of Plainview on Minnesota Highway 247 on March 15, 2023.

A 2014 Mazda 3 was traveling east on Highway 247 while a 2018 Ford Focus and a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado traveled west when the vehicles collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The road conditions were icy.

The 35-year-old driver of the Mazada, Adam Gerrit Dornink, and his passenger, 35-year-old Sarina Marie Dornink, both of Pine Island, were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The 27-year-old driver of the Ford, Emily Ann Scripture of Elgin, also had non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The 33-year-old driver of the Chevrolet, Nicholas Lloyd Quimby, of Millville, was uninjured, according to the report.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the crash.

By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
