Three-vehicle crash injures 3 near Plainview on Wednesday morning

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash west of Plainview on Minnesota Highway 247 on March 15, 2023.

A 2014 Mazda 3 was traveling east on Highway 247 while a 2018 Ford Focus and a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado traveled west when the vehicles collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The road conditions were icy.

The 35-year-old driver of the Mazada, Adam Gerrit Dornink, and his passenger, 35-year-old Sarina Marie Dornink, both of Pine Island, were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Also Read





The 27-year-old driver of the Ford, Emily Ann Scripture of Elgin, also had non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The 33-year-old driver of the Chevrolet, Nicholas Lloyd Quimby, of Millville, was uninjured, according to the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the crash.