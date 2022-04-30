SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Three vehicles involved in crash on Highway 43 near Winona

The crash resulted in two of the drivers and two passengers suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Winona - Winona County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 30, 2022 05:26 PM
WINONA COUNTY — Three vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in two of the drivers and two passengers suffering non-life threatening injuries Friday, April 29, 2022.

A 2019 Peterbilt Tractor was northbound on Minnesota Highway 43. A 2007 Dodge Caravan was also northbound on Highway 43. The Dodge attempted to pass the Peterbilt when it collided with the 2009 Chrysler 300, which was southbound on Highway 43, according to the state patrol crash report.

The Dodge driver, 55-year-old Adam Mohamed Elmi of Rochester, was transported to Gundersen Health System-La Crosse for treatment. His passengers, 63-year-old Debra Jo Anderson of La Crosse, Wis., and 47-year-old Trisha Ann Fenske of Winona, were transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler, Melissa Ann Gruber, 34, of Winona, was also taken to Winona Health for treatment.

The Peterbilt driver, 75-year-old William Ralph Mackey of Walnut Shade, Mo., didn’t suffer any injuries.

All drivers and passengers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson Fire Department, Winona Fire Department and Winona Area Ambulance also responded.

