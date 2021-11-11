Threshold Arts recommended for operating Chateau Theatre

Rochester’s Threshold Arts is receiving a preliminary nod for operating the historic Chateau Theatre.

On Monday, the Rochester City Council will be asked to authorize efforts to reach a three-year agreement for operations of the space, which has largelybeen unused this year.

Threshold was one of three groups that presented operations proposals to the council last month.

RELATED: Path for Chateau operations remains unclear Rochester council asks for staff recommendation after failing to identify clear agreement on proposals for operating the historic space.

The others were the Community Enrichment Team, which included three city departments, and a private proposal by Rochester businessmen Steve Barlow and Dan Van Hook.

The council failed to reach consensus following the proposals and asked city administration for a recommendation, which will be presented Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the report to the council, city project manager Jaymi Wilson cites several reasons for recommending operations by Threshold.

“Threshold provides a high level of activation for the space, with plans for solid community utilization through a variety of partners,” she wrote. “A majority of the time, the space will be open for public use.”

Threshold Chateau by inforumdocs on Scribd

Threshold Arts, which played a role in renovating the former Armory building now known as The Castle, pitched the potential for arts and cultural events, while offering a café space and gallery for daily use.

“Our vision for the space would be … to have a community gathering space largely activated with passive programming,” Naura Anderson, Threshold’s executive director, told the council on Oct. 25.

Wilson also noted the Threshold plan includes support for the city’s diversity and inclusion goals, as well as plans to work with a variety of local partners.

While the proposal includes a request for $106,190 in potential city purchases for the Chateau, as well as additional building upgrades, it does not ask for operating funds.

An anticipated contract for operations would likely include Threshold and the city splitting profits from rental events, with the city paying for utilities and repairs, as needed. Threshold would cover staffing and other operating expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city purchased the building for $6 million in 2016 and has used state Destination Medical Center funding for some repairs and upgrades as it considers a long-term plan for the building.

Threshold Arts was one of five groups vying for operations of the Chateau in 2019, when the city council eventually selected Exhibits Development Group to operate the city-owned building. The EDG contract ended abruptly earlier this year after the building was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city council will be asked Monday whether it wants to move forward with the Threshold Arts proposal or head in another direction. The discussion will be part of its 6:15 p.m. meeting in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will be available live at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas , as well as on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Nov. 15 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• City Council study session, 6:15 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county government center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Public Library Board, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

Olmsted County

• Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, 11 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the government center.

• Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 1 p.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the government center.

• Administrative Committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the government center.

• Physical Development Committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the government center.

• Board of County Commissioners, 3 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center.

• Parks Commission, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in conference room A at 2122 Campus Drive SE

• County Board departmental budget reviews, 8 a.m. Wednesday. The location is expected to be posted at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal\u0009

• Environmental Commission, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in conference room A at 2122 Campus Drive SE

• County Board departmental budget reviews, 8 a.m. Thursday. The location is expected to be posted at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal\u0009\u0009

• Planning Advisory Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday in the board chambers of the government center.

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.