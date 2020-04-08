After discussion with various community groups and partners, local government, members of the healthcare community and national industry peers, the Rochester Downtown Alliance is canceling the June dates of Thursdays Downtown and reducing the event footprint.
The following decisions have been made regarding Thursdays Downtown:
• The June dates of the Thursdays Downtown are canceled.
- At this time, the event series will begin July 2 and end August 27, reducing the summer market to nine weeks.
• The event footprint will be reduced.
- The event layout will utilize First Avenue Southwest—between Second Street Southwest and Fourth Street Southwest—and Third Street Southwest—from Third Street alley to First Avenue Southwest.
- There will be one stage in the same location as in the past (near the First Avenue Southwest and Third Street Southwest intersection).
• The Rochester Downtown Alliance will not collect vendors’ market fees or partnership fees until a confirmed event start date is set.
“Like most event producers, we are facing a painful dilemma,” said Holly Masek, Rochester Downtown Alliance executive director in a press release. “How can we optimistically plan for the community celebrations and small business marketplaces that are so badly needed right now, while respecting the evolving public health crisis and economic challenges that are all around us? Delaying the start date of Thursdays Downtown and reducing the event footprint will give us the best chance of producing a quality event series, while minimizing financial risk to all involved and keeping us nimble enough to respond to changing public health guidelines.”
The RDA is also exploring options to reduce physical crowding at the event and create alternative opportunities for vendors to earn revenue. Some of the options being explored are:
• Creating a Thursdays Downtown online marketplace to allow vendors additional revenue opportunities.
• Disbursing sections of the event to reduce crowding.
• Programming smaller musical acts throughout the day rather than large bands at lunchtime and during the evening hours to reduce crowding of both musicians and attendees.
“As always, our greatest priority at events is public health and safety. We will continue to monitor local, state, and national recommendations around events and will be prepared to adjust as needed,” said Masek.